SG Americas Securities LLC Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,296 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.54. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

