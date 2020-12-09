The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 877 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CBIZ by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CBIZ by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CBIZ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in CBIZ by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CBIZ by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $532,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,849.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $303,505.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,748.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,648 shares of company stock worth $1,247,587. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.