SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 24,697 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,697 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 33.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

