Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.