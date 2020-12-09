SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vertiv by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Vertiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 136,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

