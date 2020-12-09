SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Methanex by 2,467.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEOH stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

