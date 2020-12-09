Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

