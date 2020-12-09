8,653 Shares in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,268 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,600,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,351,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 213,150 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 719,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 175,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

PVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

