SG Americas Securities LLC Has $111,000 Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in IDACORP by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after buying an additional 136,947 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 459,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 396,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 73,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $113.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

