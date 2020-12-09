SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 25,990 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,990 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

