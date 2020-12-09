SG Americas Securities LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 247.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after purchasing an additional 867,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 35.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 502,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 474,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $91.29.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.83 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.