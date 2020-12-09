SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHCT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of CHCT opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.05%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

