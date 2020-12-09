CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth $168,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth $177,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

CNO opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $790,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,910 shares of company stock worth $1,770,333. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

