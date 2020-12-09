SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.78.

CMC Materials stock opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.98.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

