Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

