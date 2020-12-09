Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,201 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Shares of CABA stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $376.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.