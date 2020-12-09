Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,014 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,014 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,099,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,797,000 after buying an additional 1,446,274 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,037,000 after buying an additional 896,515 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 779,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 580,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,835,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,444,000 after buying an additional 578,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

