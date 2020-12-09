REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of REX opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $565.60 million, a P/E ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $97.16.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $124.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Research analysts predict that REX American Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $260,876.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,816.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in REX American Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in REX American Resources by 157.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in REX American Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in REX American Resources by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

