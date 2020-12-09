The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of CSW Industrials worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 268,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,394,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

CSWI opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $115.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $676,175. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

