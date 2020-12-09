CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of CSW Industrials worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 16.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 81.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 12.8% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $273,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $676,175. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

