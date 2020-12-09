The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $633,000 Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 16,485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLI opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

