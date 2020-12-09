The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 342,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,818,704.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,050. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTGT opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

