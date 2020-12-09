The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 464 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $11,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 459,351 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 617,856 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 230,596 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,043.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUPN opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

