The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Tennant worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tennant by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Tennant by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tennant by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $118,352.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,001.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,071,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,236 shares of company stock worth $2,074,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE TNC opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.01. Tennant has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.