The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 93 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.17.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

