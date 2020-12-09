The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Harsco worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the third quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Harsco by 217.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Harsco by 22.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of HSC opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

