The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 123,567 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 31.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 6.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 59.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

