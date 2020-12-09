First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of First BanCorp. worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 35.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $209,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBP opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

