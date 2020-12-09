The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,618 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,502,000 after purchasing an additional 701,414 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 835,993 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,541 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,926,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 920,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

