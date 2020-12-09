The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 623 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of TowneBank worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TowneBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TowneBank by 172.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.18. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

