The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,547 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in SITE Centers by 24.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 92.27. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

