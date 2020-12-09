The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $640,000 Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 4,320.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 105,471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 6,062.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 1,110,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SITE Centers by 92.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 689,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 92.27. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

