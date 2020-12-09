The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth $31,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of CWK opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

