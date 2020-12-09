Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 25.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 52.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

