The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,829 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRR. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

RRR opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.74. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $353.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

