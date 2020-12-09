Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at $636,019.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

