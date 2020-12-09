Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,412 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Interface by 417.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

TILE opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $531.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on TILE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

