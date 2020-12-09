Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 18,782 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 98.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TopBuild by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,692,000 after buying an additional 774,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 219,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in TopBuild by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 201,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLD opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $191.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

