Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Position Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 70.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $2,848,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.37, for a total value of $1,354,398.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,733 shares of company stock worth $28,012,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $184.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.16 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.89.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

