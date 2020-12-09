Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,548 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth $1,812,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 74.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 90,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth $634,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 131.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $52,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,542.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.80 million, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

CSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

