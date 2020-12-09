Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $60,000 in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 46.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Weibo by 13.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Weibo by 34.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

WB opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.63 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

WB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

