Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Century Bancorp by 75.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 278.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Century Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The company has a market cap of $426.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th.

CNBKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.64 per share, with a total value of $117,819.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 839,776 shares in the company, valued at $55,962,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.11 per share, for a total transaction of $207,638.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 839,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,357,367.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,666 shares of company stock worth $947,532. 36.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.