Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 140.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 35,156 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 41.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of WBS opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

