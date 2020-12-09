Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Seascape Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 285.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.80. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

