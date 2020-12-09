Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Park-Ohio worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at $500,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 204.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 26,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.56 million, a P/E ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.