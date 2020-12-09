Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is CI Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 203.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805,855 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.5% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $311,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

