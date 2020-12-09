Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,520 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of SATS opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

