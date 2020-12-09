Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,901 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSLY opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $631,485.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,018,274.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $732,287.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,171 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 926,605 shares of company stock worth $80,368,814. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. FBN Securities began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

