Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,199 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

HOG opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

