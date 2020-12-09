Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,004 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FVCB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million.

FVCBankcorp Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FVCB).

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.